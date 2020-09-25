Daimler India to strengthen dealership network

Chennai, Sep 25(PTI): Daimler India (Commercial Vehicle), a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, has plans to expand dealership network to over 250 outlets by this year-end, a top official has said. The dealership network would increase by 10 per cent this year cutting down the distance between dealerships from the existing 160 km to 120 km.

"We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure that all customers have easy access to our products and services," the company's vice-president (marketing and sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said. "That is a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers from the beginning, and we will continue to honour it," he said.

Early this year, Daimler India sold one lakh BharatBenz trucks in the country. The company's managing director Satyakam Arya said, "Last month, BharatBenz showed double digit sales compared to August 2019. The number of BharatBenz owners grows every day and we are proud to grow with them." Daimler India (Commercial Vehicle) touchpoints would increase by 10 per cent, exceeding 250 following the initiative.

The existing dealership network was able to serve 40,000 vehicles a month with over 1,300 vehicle bays. "We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth for domestic sales as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports," Arya said.

Daimler India has invested over Rs 5,500 crore at the 400-acre facility at Oragadam near Chennai. Its products and parts are shipped to over 50 countries.

The company retails 9 to 55- tonne trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes Benz coaches and bus chassis, a press statement said..