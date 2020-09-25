Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFCCI organizes it's 43rd edition Annual General Meeting

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) organized its 43rd Annual General Meeting on the 24th Sept 2020, which was held virtually for the first time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:30 IST
IFCCI organizes it's 43rd edition Annual General Meeting
Panelists in discussion at the 43rd AGM of IFCCI. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) organized its 43rd Annual General Meeting on the 24th Sept 2020, which was held virtually for the first time. The AGM emerged as a participatory and interactive knowledge platform that brought together diverse global leaders to deliberate upon the horizons for India. The debates and discussions on the all-important theme of "Can India become a key global market and a global hub for manufacturing?" was kick-started by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France in India.

"There is no doubt that India is already a key global market, it is among the Top 5 economies in the world, and has a growing middle class, which is both young and aspirational. As a manufacturing hub, it has made great strides in sectors like automotive and pharma, and in a post COVID world, it is likely to add other sectors, as companies will look to de-risk operations by not concentrating entire supply chains in one location," mentioned Alain Papiasse, Chairman of Corporate and Institutional Banking, BNP Paribas. "India has all the ingredients to leverage itself into a world leader: technically qualified young workforce, innovation & digital capabilities and tremendous market potential. As India continues to grow its manufacturing capabilities, so will its energy needs. India is home to one of the largest clean energy expansion programs and Total is committed to the country in this ambitious transition," expressed Namita Shah, President, People & Social Responsibility, Total Group.

"India is an attractive hub for foreign investments as a growing large market as its projected to double its economy in the next decade, as well due to its competivity in an increasing number of sectors in a favorable global context for India. French groups are now among the top foreign investors in India, thereby also providing an opportunity for Indian companies to partner with them! Indian companies should also now focus on France which was ranked as the most attractive FDI country in Europe and benefit from French Govt efforts to partner more with Indian companies in France," similarly reiterated Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI. The objective of this interactive Virtual AGM in addition to presenting IFCCI's financials, giving an overview on IFCCI and declaring the Election results was to create an opportunity to get global leaders on the same platform where they could share their thoughts to discuss opportunities to make India the next Key Global market and a Global hub for manufacturing.

The AGM had a participation from the Global Leadership of companies like ARaymond France, BNP Paribas, HAROPA Ports, Michelin, Thales, Total Group and was attended by almost 700 delegates from all walks of life. It evoked new ideas and innovative thoughts on a range of opportunities admissible to the country at the current juncture. The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to support its member companies and to promote bilateral trade between the two countries to achieve sustainable economic development.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election; Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Teenage British activist stages climate protest on Arctic ice floeLike many of her generation, Mya-Rose Craig feels strongly that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to ta...

Equitas Small Finance Bank downsizes offer size for proposed IPO

Equitas Holdings Ltd on Friday said its small finance bank subsidiary has revised downward the fresh issue of equity shares for its proposed IPO to Rs 280 crore from Rs 550 crore planned earlier. Also, Equitas Holdings as the parent company...

Iconic playback singer, refreshing notation of film music: AP Governor, CM mourn SPB's demise

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed their grief at the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday in Chennai. Governor Harichandan said Sripathi Panditaradhyula Ba...

HC issues notice to Guj govt on 'lok rakshak dal' recruitment

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government in a plea filed by 187 male candidates who had applied for the post of lok rakshak dal LRD, or police constable and jail sepai seeking setting aside of the entire recrui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020