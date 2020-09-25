Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-French Open in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 124th edition of the French Open, which begins on Sunday. PRIZE MONEY

Men's/women's singles winner: 1.6 million euros ($1.86 million) Men's/women's singles runner-up: 850,500 euros

Total prize pot: 38 million euros SHOWCOURTS

*The claycourt major will be able to welcome only 1,000 people per day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Court Philippe-Chatrier

Capacity: 15,225 The court, named after the French Tennis Federation's long-time president Philippe Chatrier, is the French Open's principal venue.

A retractable roof has been installed on the court to be used for the first time at the 2020 championships. It takes around 15 minutes to close and covers a surface area of 1 hectare. Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Capacity: 10,068 The court is named after France's Suzanne Lenglen, who won six women's singles titles at Wimbledon, two French Championships and two Olympic gold medals.

Court Simonne-Mathieu Capacity: 5,000

The court was built in 2019 on the grounds of the famed botanical garden Jardin des Serres, surrounded by four greenhouses. TOP SEEDS

Men's singles 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 3-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Women's singles 1-Simona Halep (Romania)

2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 5-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES Men's singles

12 - Rafa Nadal (Spain) Women's singles

7 - Chris Evert (U.S.) ($1 = 0.8586 euros) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

