Motor racing-Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Motor racing-Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from JanuaryReuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:03 IST
Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday.
Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman.
Domenicali, 55, is currently chairman and chief executive of Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini. He also serves as head of the governing FIA's single-seater commission.
