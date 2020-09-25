Left Menu
Tata Motors delivers 51 ambulances to Pune's zilla parishad

Tata Motors on Friday said it has delivered 51 ambulances to the zilla parishad of Pune as part of an order placed by the local body for deployment of the emergency vehicles to gram panchayats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the BSVI-compliant vehicles are designed for patient transport as per the automotive industry norms.

"The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in the country and has helped save thousands of lifes till date," Vinay Pathak, vice-president (product line and small commercial vehicles), Tata Motors. He added that in the BSVI form, it has enhanced value-adds that make it the ideal vehicle for patient transportation. "Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavor to fight COVID-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all." The Winger ambulances delivered to the zilla parishad, Pune, are specially adapted to keep the driver safe, with the addition of a driver partition, it added.

