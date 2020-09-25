Left Menu
Development News Edition

In-flight services to operate at height of 20,000 feet and above: Jio

"We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always," Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement. Jio's partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Alitalia, according to the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:22 IST
In-flight services to operate at height of 20,000 feet and above: Jio
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio on Friday said its customers will be able to access mobile services during international flights after the aircraft reaches a height of 20,000 feet. Jio has become the first Indian mobile operator to have started in-flight voice calls, SMS and data services.

"Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity packs can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher," Jio said in a statement. Jio has partnered with AeroMobile to launch mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.

"JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. "We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always," Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Jio's partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Alitalia, according to the statement. "With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers," AeroMobile CEO Kevin Rogers said.

While all plans offer 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMSes, the Rs 499 plan provides 250 megabyte (MB) of mobile data, Rs 699 gives 500 MB and Rs 999 plan comes with 1 GB of data. First-time users of the in-flight mobile services will need to activate the plans on Jio network. The international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio's wi-fi device, according to its website.

"Data and SMS services are available in all Airlines. However, voice services are available in select Airlines," it added. Customers using Jio's in-flight service will get data, SMS and outgoing call facility on 14 partners airlines.

However, only data and SMS service will be available on the rest of the airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speech

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process while criticising the recent decision of two Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel. Abbas see...

Adani, Tata, GMR among 43 firms to show interest in CSMT redevelopment project: Railways

Tata Projects, Adani Group, Larsen Toubro, and GMR Group were among 43 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of the railways in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Her...

IIT Guwahati students launch Flyzy App for the contactless, seamless air travel amid COVID19 pandemic

In what it could be the relief to the airplane travellers amid the COVID19 pandemic in the country that-- a group of students from IIT Guwahati has launched the Flyzy mobile application on Friday for the contactless, seamless travel experie...

UK says a lot of work still to do in Brexit talks

Britain on Friday said there was still a lot of work to do in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and called on the EU to translate a more constructive attitude into realistic policy positions.Negotiations on a future relationship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020