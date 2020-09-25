Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC appoints FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi as Advisor

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it has appointed Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, as its Advisor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:48 IST
KVIC appoints FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi as Advisor

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it has appointed Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, as its Advisor.  "Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as promotion of Khadi in India and abroad," the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) stated. Sethi's appointment is for a period of one year. He succeeds fashion designer Ritu Beri whose term expired recently, it said.

Sethi comes with over four decades of experience in global merchandising, where he has contributed significantly to the growth of Indian handicrafts, design and the textile industry, through many innovative and successful initiatives, it added.  “Sustainable growth of Khadi in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally, is the key idea behind the appointment. KVIC has already marked its advent on the global platform and from here on we must capitalize on every opportunity. "Khadi artisans are capable of producing the finest quality and the most unique fabric in the world and with the newest design innovations, Khadi can be a favourite of a vast global consumer segment,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said. Sethi has earlier discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Culture.  He has also served as a member of board of governors at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speech

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process while criticising the recent decision of two Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel. Abbas see...

Adani, Tata, GMR among 43 firms to show interest in CSMT redevelopment project: Railways

Tata Projects, Adani Group, Larsen Toubro, and GMR Group were among 43 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of the railways in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Her...

IIT Guwahati students launch Flyzy App for the contactless, seamless air travel amid COVID19 pandemic

In what it could be the relief to the airplane travellers amid the COVID19 pandemic in the country that-- a group of students from IIT Guwahati has launched the Flyzy mobile application on Friday for the contactless, seamless travel experie...

UK says a lot of work still to do in Brexit talks

Britain on Friday said there was still a lot of work to do in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and called on the EU to translate a more constructive attitude into realistic policy positions.Negotiations on a future relationship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020