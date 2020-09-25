Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka assembly passes bill to raise state's borrowing limit from 3% of GSDP to 5%

Some members also raised concern about the borrowed amount being used to meet the committed expenditure too. Siddaramaiah even questioned the government why it was silent on GST compensation and on the issue of the Centre denying about Rs 5,495 crore special grant recommended by the Finance Commission following the shortfall of 1.07 per cent in the state's share of central taxes for 2020-21 under the 15th Finance Commission, compared to 14th one.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:54 IST
Karnataka assembly passes bill to raise state's borrowing limit from 3% of GSDP to 5%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bill amending the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise Karnataka's borrowing limits from 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product to 5 per cent for the year 2020-21 was passed by the Karnataka assembly on Friday, opposing which the Congress staged a walk out. The Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that amends the 2002 act, will allow the state, which is facing a severe financial crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to raise an additional Rs 36,000 crore in loan, to meet various expenditures, without violating fiscal discipline.

The bill, in its statement of objective as reasons, states that it amends Section 4 of the 2002 act to raise the fiscal deficit to 5 per cent of the estimated GSDP for the year 2020-21 as a one time relaxation. Commending the bill for consideration of the house, on behalf of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, "we are in difficult times....this additional 2 per cent raise will make Karnataka eligible to get Rs 36,000 crore.

Of this, we have decided to borrow Rs 33,000 crore." He also made it clear that this relaxation will be only for this year, considering the current circumstances and expected shortfall in revenue due to the pandemic. "This government does not have an addiction to borrowing and does not want to unnecessarily put a burden on the people by borrowing.

We have to do this to keep things going," the Minister said, as he rejected the opposition's criticism of pushing the state into debt. The centre in May had agreed to raise the borrowing limit of states from 3 per cent of GSDP to 5 per cent in 2020-21.

However, the Congress, led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, opposed the move to increase the limit to 5 per cent. Alleging that the government's fiscal policies are not right, he warned against pushing the state into debt by increasing the limit to 5 per cent of GSDP and insisted it be raised to 3.5 per cent to manage the situation.

As the government did not pay heed to his demand, Siddaramaiah, along with Congress legislators, staged a walk out, following which the Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri put the bill to vote and it was passed by a voice vote. Yediyurappa had earlier in the budget had estimated total borrowings at Rs 52,918 crore.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the bill, Siddaramaiah cautioned the government to be "prudent" in collection of taxes and in expenditure or else the state will go 20 years backward. Asking the government to bring down the committed expenditure as otherwise it will be "very difficult", he said, the committed expenditure- to pay salary, interest payment, subsidies among others- has already reached 90 per cent, and only 10 per cent be left for development expenditure.

"How will the development happen?" He strongly pitched for drastic steps to cut down wasteful expenditure, increasing non tax revenues, doing away with unnecessary posts in the government bureaucracy. Some members also raised concern about the borrowed amount being used to meet the committed expenditure too.

Siddaramaiah even questioned the government why it was silent on GST compensation and on the issue of the Centre denying about Rs 5,495 crore special grant recommended by the Finance Commission following the shortfall of 1.07 per cent in the state's share of central taxes for 2020-21 under the 15th Finance Commission, compared to 14th one. On shortfall in GST revenue, he also questioned why Karnataka could not ask the centre to borrow for the state, and thereby keep up its commitment to compensate states.

Among other bills passed was the Bengaluru Development Authority (Amendment) Bill to regularise an estimated 70,000 unauthorised properties in layouts developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), by levying a penalty. This BDA amendment act will now replace the ordinance to this effect which was promulgated in May.

The others were the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Second Amendment) Bill, Karnataka State Civil Services (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka GST (Amendment) Bill.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speech

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process while criticising the recent decision of two Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel. Abbas see...

Adani, Tata, GMR among 43 firms to show interest in CSMT redevelopment project: Railways

Tata Projects, Adani Group, Larsen Toubro, and GMR Group were among 43 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of the railways in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Her...

IIT Guwahati students launch Flyzy App for the contactless, seamless air travel amid COVID19 pandemic

In what it could be the relief to the airplane travellers amid the COVID19 pandemic in the country that-- a group of students from IIT Guwahati has launched the Flyzy mobile application on Friday for the contactless, seamless travel experie...

UK says a lot of work still to do in Brexit talks

Britain on Friday said there was still a lot of work to do in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and called on the EU to translate a more constructive attitude into realistic policy positions.Negotiations on a future relationship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020