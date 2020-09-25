Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twelve individuals settle fraudulent trading case with Sebi, pays Rs 3.22 cr

Subsequently, the applicants had filed an application for settlement and paid a total amount of Rs 3.22 crore towards settlement fee and accordingly,  the regulator settled the case. In a separate settlement order on Friday, one Yogesh Pratapsinh Jadhav settled a case of alleged violation of PFUTP norms with the regulator by paying Rs 19.12 lakh towards the settlement charges in the matter of Kanchan International Ltd. Sebi said that "proceedings initiated against the applicant (Jadhav)...are hereby disposed of".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:59 IST
Twelve individuals settle fraudulent trading case with Sebi, pays Rs 3.22 cr

As many as 12 individuals have settled with Sebi a case of alleged fraudulent trading in the shares of Mishka Finance and Trading Ltd by paying Rs 3.22 crore in total towards settlement charges. As per the settlement order, individuals (applicants) paid Rs 26.77 lakh each for settlement. Additionally, Rs 90,000 was paid on joint and several basis by them as legal costs.

The settlement order comes after the individuals filed an application with the regulator seeking a settlement of the matter without admitting and denying the alleged violation of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms. In a settlement order passed on Thursday, Sebi said that "enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults ...settled qua the applicants".

It was alleged that the applicants had indulged in fraudulent and unfair trade practices in the scrip of Mishka Finance and Trading (formerly known as Pyramid Trading Pvt Ltd). Subsequently, the applicants had filed an application for settlement and paid a total amount of Rs 3.22 crore towards settlement fee and accordingly,  the regulator settled the case.

In a separate settlement order on Friday, one Yogesh Pratapsinh Jadhav settled a case of alleged violation of PFUTP norms with the regulator by paying Rs 19.12 lakh towards the settlement charges in the matter of Kanchan International Ltd. Sebi said that "proceedings initiated against the applicant (Jadhav)...are hereby disposed of".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,57...

Delhi Capitals score 175/3 riding on Shaw's 64

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 in Delhi Capitals decent 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday. Shaws innings had nine fours and a six while he added 94 for the ...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch. Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of...

Greece shortens business hours for some retailers to stem COVID-19 spread

Some Greek retail stores must close earlier from Saturday until Oct. 4, authorities said, further tightening restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the greater Athens area and other parts of the country. In a state address on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020