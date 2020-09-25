Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. business spending digging out of deep hole; outlook uncertain

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and shipments raced to their highest level in nearly six years, suggesting a rebound in business spending on equipment was underway after a prolonged slump. The show of confidence by businesses in the report from the Commerce Department on Friday also bolstered expectations for a sharp turnaround in economic activity in the third quarter, thanks to government money, after it was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:00 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. business spending digging out of deep hole; outlook uncertain

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and shipments raced to their highest level in nearly six years, suggesting a rebound in business spending on equipment was underway after a prolonged slump.

The show of confidence by businesses in the report from the Commerce Department on Friday also bolstered expectations for a sharp turnaround in economic activity in the third quarter, thanks to government money, after it was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year. But fiscal aid is running out and new coronavirus cases are rising in the country, clouding the fourth-quarter picture.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week stressed the need for more fiscal stimulus, telling lawmakers on Thursday that it could make the difference between continued recovery and a much slower economic slog. Another rescue package appears unlikely before the Nov. 3 presidential election. "The recovery in capex is not screeching to a halt," said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Equipment spending will be a key contributor to the third-quarter's bounce back in GDP."

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.8% last month to the highest level since July 2018. Data for July was revised up to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 2.5% instead of 1.9% as previously reported. Core capital goods orders are now above the their pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders for these goods gaining 0.5% in August.

Core capital goods orders last month were boosted by increased demand for machinery, primary metals and computers and electronic products. But orders for fabricated metals products and electrical equipment, appliances and components fell. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar gained versus a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.

STRONG THIRD QUARTER EXPECTED Shipments of core capital goods increased 1.5% last month to the highest level since September 2014. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

They advanced 2.8% in July. The two straight months of strong growth in shipments are likely to lift overall business investment from a deep hole in the third quarter. Business investment tumbled at a record 26% annualized rate in the second quarter, with spending on equipment collapsing at an all-time pace of 35.9%. Investment in equipment has contracted for five straight quarters.

Economic activity rebounded sharply over the summer as businesses reopened after mandatory closures in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gross domestic product is expected to rebound at as much as a record 35% annualized rate in the third quarter after tumbling at a 31.7% rate in the April-June period, the worst performance since the government started keeping records in 1947.

But the economy is far from being out of the woods. Government loan programs to help businesses and income supplements for the tens of millions of unemployed have either lapsed or are close to expiring. New claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, businesses activity appeared to ebb in September and retail sales slowed in August. Goldman Sachs on Wednesday cut its fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate to a 3% rate from a 6% pace, citing "lack of further fiscal support." "Decelerating from the reopening-induced, artificially high pace is something everyone is expecting," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania. "The question is how fast do we slow? The September numbers will start providing some answers."

For now the industrial side of the economy pressing ahead. Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.4% in August after jumping 11.7% in July. Durable goods orders were supported by a 0.5% rise in orders for transportation equipment, though demand for motor vehicles and defense aircraft eased.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts dropped 4.0% after accelerating 21.7% in July. There were no orders for civilian aircraft reported for the second straight month in August. Boeing has struggled with cancellations as airlines grapple with sharply reduced demand for air travel because of the pandemic. The grounding of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX jets since March 2019 after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia has also weighed on the company.

There was a continued drawdown of durable goods inventories last month, which bodes well for future production, though unfilled orders declined further.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,57...

Delhi Capitals score 175/3 riding on Shaw's 64

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 in Delhi Capitals decent 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday. Shaws innings had nine fours and a six while he added 94 for the ...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch. Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of...

Greece shortens business hours for some retailers to stem COVID-19 spread

Some Greek retail stores must close earlier from Saturday until Oct. 4, authorities said, further tightening restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the greater Athens area and other parts of the country. In a state address on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020