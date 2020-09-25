SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:29 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings
Scoreboard Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw st Dhoni b Chawla 64 Shikhar Dhawan lbw Chawla 35 Rishabh Pant not out 37 Shreyas Iyer c Dhoni b Sam Curran 26 Marcus Stoinis not out 5 Extras (lb-5, w-3) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Ov) 175 Fall of Wickets: 1-94, 2-103, 3-161 Bowling: Chahar 4-0-38-0, Curran 4-0-27-1, Hazlewood 4-0-28-0, Chawla 4-0-33-2, Jadeja 4-0-44-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS
