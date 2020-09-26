Left Menu
Development News Edition

China opens auto show under anti-disease controls

Ford, Nissan and BMW unveiled new electric models for the Chinese market on Saturday as the Beijing auto show opened under anti-virus controls that included holding news conferences by international video link.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 08:42 IST
China opens auto show under anti-disease controls

Ford, Nissan and BMW unveiled new electric models for the Chinese market on Saturday as the Beijing auto show opened under anti-virus controls that included holding news conferences by international video link. Automakers are looking to China, the first major economy to start recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.

Auto China 2020, postponed from March, is the first major trade show for any industry since the pandemic began. The ruling Communist Party's decision to go ahead with it reflects official confidence China, where the pandemic began in December, has the disease under control. “The 2020 Beijing motor show is a symbol of hope,” BMW AG's China CEO, Jochen Goller, told reporters. He paid tribute to Chinese medical workers who “made it possible for us to enjoy this large-scale event today.” Authorities ordered limits on crowds at the event, which attracted 820,000 visitors at its last installment in 2018. China's auto market, the world's biggest, already rebounded to sales above pre-pandemic levels. Purchases rose 6 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, while US sales were down 9.5 per cent.

Global and Chinese automakers displayed dozens of electric models, reflecting a race by the industry to meet Chinese government sales quotas imposed to promote the technology. Ford Motor Co held the China debut of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Nissan Motor Co. showed its Ariya SUV, its second all-electric model for China. BMW displayed its iX3 electric SUV, which Goller said will be produce at a factory in China's northeast for sale worldwide. The company also held the global debut of its M3 sedan and M4 coupe, reflecting the growing importance of China's luxury market.

The ruling party has transformed China into the world's biggest electric vehicle market, accounting for about half of global sales, with subsidies and other support.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.As per t...

CBI registers case into alleged scam in Kerala's Life Mission project

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...

EC issues guidelines to hold free, fair and safe polls in Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India EC issued guidelines for holding a free, fair, and safe election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and ...

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OnePlus is prepping up to launch a new 5G flagship i.e the OnePlus 8T on October 14. Since the launch announcement, the company has been dropping several hints about the upcoming phone including its display, battery and other key specs.So h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020