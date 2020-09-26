TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

India's biggest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test (NQT) to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes. NQT - which is conducted by TCS' strategic unit, TCS iON - is a multi-level assessment to assess competence on core cognitive abilities required for entry-level jobs, industry-specific knowledge and insights, and specialisation on skills required for performing the job role. It was introduced in 2018 and last year, it had more than 3.6 lakh students participating from over 2,600 colleges.

"NQT will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for their fresher recruitment programmes. This standardised test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporates giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India's top corporates," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy told PTI. It will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates' abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale, he added.

Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programmes, can apply for the test. "The test acts as a single-window for job opportunities across leading organisations in IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors, including TCS," he said.

A large number of leading corporates including Croma, Titan, Kirloskar and Godrej have shown interest in participating in this hiring process, Ramaswamy said. Besides, the company is also in touch with small businesses across 600 cities in India so that students from these locations can get NQT score and smaller enterprises can hire local talent, he added. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, TCS iON will allow candidates can take the test from their homes.

To ensure inclusion, candidates who do not have access to the necessary infrastructure at home can also take the test from a TCS iON centre. There are 600 such centres from where the students can take the test and depend on applications, the centres will be prepared to ensure that social distancing and sanitation protocols are followed. The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years. The first test, which will be available for free, will be held from October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17.