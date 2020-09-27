Odisha govt to reopen tourist destinations from October

The Odisha government has decided to reopen all tourist destinations from October, more than six months after they were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a minister said on Sunday. Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi said his department has prepared a master plan to promote various destinations in the state to attract tourists.

"We have decided to reopen all the tourist spots from October with strict adherence to health safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he said after a programme organised to celebrate 'World Tourism Day 2020'. Panigrahi did not mention the date for reopening of tourist destinations.

Urging people to come to the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all precautionary measures have been taken for the health safety of travellers, amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I welcome you all to Odisha as we will open the state for tourism and look forward to offering you safe, pleasant and comfortable experience during your stay in Odisha -- a destination that is serene, safe and secure to visit and explore," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Patnaik launched 'Odisha by Road' campaign to encourage people to travel to various tourist destinations in the state through the road network. He also highlighted the award-winning initiative of eco-tourism nature camps, which was run successfully for five years.

This was in line with the 'tourism and rural development', the theme for this year's World Tourism Day, he said. The chief minister also launched an initiative to open 'Nimantran' restaurants across the state to promote authentic Odia cuisine.

These eateries will be managed by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, an official said. "Three restaurants will be opened in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur in the initial phase of the programme and three Food-on-Wheel mobile vans will be deployed in Bhubaneswar and Puri," he added.