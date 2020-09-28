Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high as economic recovery risks loom

Traders have noted there has been a particularly strong correlation between the U.S. real yield and the dollar over the last few months. Data on U.S. currency futures positions released on Friday also pointed to more upside potential in the dollar's recovery, with speculators holding a big net short position in the greenback.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:36 IST
FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high as economic recovery risks loom

The dollar hovered near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about recovery persisted ahead of a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States. While a rebound in U.S. stocks on Friday has helped to curb the ascent of the dollar, deemed as a safe-haven, signs of slowdown in the nascent recovery from the pandemic and political uncertainties have kept investors on guard.

The dollar index stood little changed at 94.530. It hit a two-month high of 94.745 last week and posted its biggest weekly rise since early April. The euro changed hands at $1.1635, having dropped to $1.16125 on Friday, its lowest in two months.

The British pound stood at $1.2767, slightly above Wednesday's two-month low of $1.2676. "The dollar's rise reflects unwinding of (dollar short) positions. There were two main drivers, rise in real U.S. yields and risk-off trades," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of forex trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank.

The yield on U.S. inflation-linked bonds, known as real yields, have risen almost 20 basis points after touching a record low earlier this month. On the whole, higher yields, real or nominal, tend to support a currency. Traders have noted there has been a particularly strong correlation between the U.S. real yield and the dollar over the last few months.

Data on U.S. currency futures positions released on Friday also pointed to more upside potential in the dollar's recovery, with speculators holding a big net short position in the greenback. U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed speculators held a net short position of $33.989 billion , up from $31.524 billion the week before and near the highest level in almost ten years.

The flip side of that was a still very large net long positions in the euro, which showed a slight increase last week to $27.922 billion. "We need to be wary of a weaker euro due to further unwinding of euro long positions. We have no shortage of concerns in Europe including rise of coronavirus infections in France and so on, attempts by European Central Bank policymakers to talk down the euro and Brexit," Makoto Noji, chief currency strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said in report.

Against the yen, the dollar was more subdued at 105.46 yen . Investors now look to the first U.S. Presidential debate on Tuesday as the election in early November has started to loom large.

"Few people will be trying to bet on the election outcome. At least they will wait until tomorrow's TV debate," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale. Ahead of the debate, the New York Times reported on Sunday President Donald Trump paid extremely little in income taxes in recent years as heavy losses from his business enterprises offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

Few investors now expect the U.S. Congress to pass any stimulus package, seen as vital to support the pandemic-stricken economy, before the election. But there are growing worries the economic recovery is slowing as many of the stimulus programmes have expired, curbing consumer spending.

The week provides markets with more U.S. data to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy, including consumer confidence on Tuesday, a manufacturing survey and consumer data on Thursday and jobs data on Friday. Elsewhere, the Turkish lira briefly dropped 1.6% to a record low of 7.8000 per dollar.

The lira had enjoyed a rare bounce in the wake of an interest rate hike late last week, but gains faded quickly on investor scepticism about how this will filter through into financial market rates. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Noida Sector 20, Police said.According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.Speaking to ANI, Additional ...

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an important ...

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...

Fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes over disputed region – UN chief urges ‘stop fighting’

According to news reports, at least 16 people have been killed along the line of contact in the worst fighting between the two former Soviet Republics in four years.He condemns the use of force and regrets the loss of life and the toll on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020