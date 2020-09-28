Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landing

Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landingReuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:05 IST
A "limited number" of flights were diverted from landing at Qatar's airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a freighter plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter.
The plane was a B747F, it added. The B747F is a cargo plane that usually carries no passengers.
