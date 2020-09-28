Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landing

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:05 IST
Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A "limited number" of flights were diverted from landing at Qatar's airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a freighter plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter.

The plane was a B747F, it added. The B747F is a cargo plane that usually carries no passengers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial busin...

Film Producer Rajesh Bhatia Turns Writer-Director with 'The Insurance - Karma will Get You'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirProducer of Motichoor Chaknachoor Bole Chudiyan Turned Writer-Director with The Insurance - Karma will Get You. Producer Rajesh Bhatia is looking forward to his debut as a Writer-Director with his next am...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...

Blackpink announces new single 'Lovesick Girls'

Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced Lovesick Girls, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP The Album. The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020