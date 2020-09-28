Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Air intelligence unit officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) seized six gold biscuits hidden under the seat of a private airline flight that arrived from Dubai on Sunday. The gold biscuits, weighing 671 gm and valued at Rs 33.80 lakh, were found concealed in a pipe beneath the seat of the flight during rummaging, airport sources said.

The investigation is on to find out the individual behind the unclaimed gold. The flight that arrived from Dubai later proceeded to Hyderabad after the halt at the MIA, the sources said.