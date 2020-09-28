Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on Bonanza Portfolio

Through a separate order, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Rosita Rabindra for violating insider trading norms in the matter of NIIT Technologies Ltd. Rabindra, who was the chief people officer of NIIT Technologies, had failed to disclose the sale transactions carried out by her in the scrip of the company during the period from February 23, 2015 to March 13, 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:06 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on Bonanza Portfolio

Markets regulator Sebi has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on stock broker Bonanza Portfolio Ltd for misusing clients' funds and securities, among other issues. The regulator carried out a multi-theme inspection of books of accounts of Bonanza Portfolio (noticee) during May-July 2018 and found that the broker misutilised client funds.

It was observed that the misutilisation of the clients' funds by Bonanza (broker) is in the range of Rs 9.6 crore to Rs 45 crore from December 2017 to January 2018, and the average misutilisation amounted to Rs 24.91 crore. The inspection report has shown a mismatch between the clients' funds available with the noticee and the total credit balance of clients, indicating that funds of the clients with credit balance were being used for meeting obligations of clients with debit balance which is not permissible under the Sebi's guidelines.

Further, it was revealed that the broker had not segregated securities of clients from own and other clients' securities, and securities of the clients have been used for purposes other than that for respective clients, thereby violating the provisions of SCRA (Securities Contracts Regulation Act) norms. Besides, Sebi noted that client funds from various client bank accounts were transferred to the noticee's overdraft account and were further transferred to the noticee's subsidiary account.

Also, it had not settled the credit balance of inactive clients within the specified time and had funded its clients beyond the stipulated period, as per the order passed on Friday. The broker raised funds by pledging clients' securities in excess of their obligations.

While imposing the fine, Sebi said broker Bonanza Portfolio has not exercised due skill, care and diligence in its operations and failed to comply with norms prescribed for stock brokers. Through a separate order, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Rosita Rabindra for violating insider trading norms in the matter of NIIT Technologies Ltd.

Rabindra, who was the chief people officer of NIIT Technologies, had failed to disclose the sale transactions carried out by her in the scrip of the company during the period from February 23, 2015 to March 13, 2015. It was found that Rabindra had failed to disclose to the company and the stock exchange about the sale transaction in the scrip of the company, which amounted to Rs 7.18 lakh, which was more than Rs 5 lakh in value, thereby violating the provisions of PIT (prohibition of insider trading)  Regulations.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. experts urge Nigeria to lift singer's blasphemy death sentence

U.N. rights experts asked Nigeria on Monday to release a 22-year-old singer who was condemned to death over an allegedly blasphemous song, saying the sentence broke international law. Yahaya Aminu Sharif was sentenced last month by a sharia...

Power engineers, employees to protest on Oct 5 against move to privatise Varanasi discom sector

The All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF on Monday said power engineers and employees will hold protest meetings on October 5, to lodge their protest against privatisation of the Varanasi discom sector. Power sector engineers and empl...

Man beats father to death in UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in the Karimuddin area here, police said on Monday. Ramashish 46 had an argument with his son Rahul on Saturday, following which the latter thrashed him badly and he died. Later, Rahul buried t...

Forest Dept to put up barriers along elephant corridors in Bengal's Junglemahal belt

The West Bengal Forest Department plans to set up barriers along elephant corridors in the Junglemahal belt comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, an official said. All the three south Bengal districts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020