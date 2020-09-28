Left Menu
Equity indices close 1.6 pc higher with broad-based buying

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent higher on Monday on the back of buying across multiple sectors.

PVR Ltd rose by 11.1 pc on Monday to close at Rs 1,223.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent higher on Monday on the back of buying across multiple sectors. Auto and banking stocks were on a high along with those of multiplexes. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 593 points or 1.59 per cent at 37,982 while the Nifty 50 gained by 177 points or 1.6 per cent at 11,228.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto ticking up by 3 per cent, private bank by 3.55 per cent and PSU bank by 3.3 per cent. Among stocks, PVR Ltd rose by 11.1 per cent to close at Rs 1,223.20 per share after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that cinema halls and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate in the state from October 1.

Inox Leisure closed 6.2 per cent higher at Rs 270.15 per share. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank jumped by 8 per cent, Axis Bank by 5.5 per cent and ICICI Bank by 4.1 per cent. The other which gained were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Grasim. However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Hindustan Lever and Nestle India.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks drove Asian markets though sentiment was still cautious as a spike in new coronavirus cases undermined global economic recovery hopes. Japan's Nikkei was 1.32 per cent higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 1.15 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index gained by 1.3 per cent. (ANI)

