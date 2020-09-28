Two killed in road crash in UP's Fatehpur
Two drivers were killed in a collision involving their trucks near the Lucknow bypass road in Sadar area here, police said on Monday. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST
Two drivers were killed in a collision involving their trucks near the Lucknow bypass road in Sadar area here, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said a truck collided with another parked on the roadside on Sunday night.
Rahul (26) and Rajendra Kumar (35), the drivers of both the trucks, died on the spot, the police official said. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
