Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

Two drivers were killed in a collision involving their trucks near the Lucknow bypass road in Sadar area here, police said on Monday. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:59 IST
Two killed in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

Two drivers were killed in a collision involving their trucks near the Lucknow bypass road in Sadar area here, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said a truck collided with another parked on the roadside on Sunday night.

Rahul (26) and Rajendra Kumar (35), the drivers of both the trucks, died on the spot, the police official said. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Portuguese team walk back from stadium after Cup defeat

Third tier team Lusitania Lourosa left the stadium on foot following a Portuguese Cup defeat after the club allegedly sent the team bus away, an incident described by the footballers union on Monday as lamentable. Lourosa lost their first r...

Cricket-Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka called off over quarantine rules

Bangladeshs tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB said on Monday. The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for Octobe...

EPFO starts new facility enabling EPS members to apply for Scheme Certificate

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance UMANG has been a big hit among EPF subscribers enabling them to access services during COVID-19 pandemic from the comfort of their homes in a hassle-free manner. Adding to the 16 service...

Want series against England on Indian grounds but monitoring COVID situation: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the Board will do all it can to ensure that Indias home series against England remains in the country and domestic tournaments kick off at some point despite the fluid COVID-19 situation. Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020