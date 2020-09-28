COVID-19: Nagaland to provide skill development training to returnee migrant workers

The Nagaland government on Monday launched a programme to provide skill development training to migrant workers who have returned to the state from other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state government, with support from the North East Council, will initially train around 100 such returnees under the 'Livelihood Generation Programme for Returned Migrant Workers'.

Approximately 16,000 migrant workers from Nagaland have returned to the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources said. The programme was launched by Imnatiba, advisor for Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the Civil Secretariat here.

"The programme is an outcome of the state government's efforts to ease the issues of unemployment and displacement caused by the pandemic," he said. It will be monitored by the Department of Industries and Commerce, he added.

The returnee migrant workers can register themselves at https://industry.nagaland.gov.in..