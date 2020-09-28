Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking sector that hit a record low last week and data gave signs of pick-up in the Chinese economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 2.2%, recording its biggest percentage gain since mid-June, after last week's 3.6% drop.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:35 IST
Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking sector that hit a record low last week and data gave signs of pick-up in the Chinese economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 2.2%, recording its biggest percentage gain since mid-June, after last week's 3.6% drop. The broader banks index surged 5.6% in its first session of gain in eight days.

HSBC Holdings surged 8.9% after Chinese insurance group Ping An , the biggest shareholder in the British bank, boosted its stake to 8.00% from 7.95%. Commerzbank rose 5.6% after it named a top manager at rival Deutsche Bank, Manfred Knof, to lead the bank. The stock move was, however, in line with the broader sector.

Investors have shunned Europe's banking sector hit by a cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due to the economic downturn and a dirty money scandal that made it the worst performer this year with a 42% decline. "There's a chance for tactical rebalancing, but not a structural rally in banks," said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research.

Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections hampering business activity in Europe, while uncertainty about more U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit trade deal have all sparked bouts of volatility in financial markets this month. "With each of these issues remaining 'live' in the near term, we expect markets to remain choppy for a bit longer," Morgan Stanley's equity strategist Graham Secker wrote in a note.

However, the worst weekly selloff in three months drove bargain hunters to step in, while data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August helped the trade-sensitive German index outperform. Europe's auto and industrial sectors, heavily reliant on Chinese demand, rose more than 3.5%.

ArcelorMittal SA gained 4.8% after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the steelmaker for about $1.4 billion. Sonova Holding AG, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, surged 14.4% as it expects revenue to return to growth in the next six months.

London-based spirits maker Diageo rose 6.1% after saying it had made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its U.S. business performing ahead of expectations.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy's Serie A faces 500 mln euro revenue shortfall, league boss says

Italys top flight soccer league has lost more than 500 million euros 583 million in revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the head of Italys Serie A said on Monday, warning the industry was in dire straits.To contain COVID-19 cont...

Arunachal may reopen for tourists after October: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday hinted that the state will reopen for tourists after October. Attending a virtual programme organised by the central government, Khandu said that the tourism sector has suffered a lot i...

Arts figures defend J.K. Rowling in transgender rights row

Prominent figures in the British arts including novelist Ian McEwan and playwright Sir Tom Stoppard have signed a letter denouncing hate speech against Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her comments on transgender rights.Rowling weighed...

2 booked for posting 'objectionable' photo of Modi, Shah on Facebook

Two men were booked here for posting an objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook, police said on Monday.Acting on a complaint lodged by a lawyer, Kavi Nagar Police registered a case a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020