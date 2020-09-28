Left Menu
Development News Edition

Import of all iron, steel items need compulsory registration now under SIMS: Govt

The government has now made it mandatory for traders to register themselves with the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) to import all iron and steel products as also certain railways related items, a move aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of such goods and promoting local manufacturing, a public notice issued on Monday said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:08 IST
Import of all iron, steel items need compulsory registration now under SIMS: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The government has now made it mandatory for traders to register themselves with the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) to import all iron and steel products as also certain railways related items, a move aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of such goods and promoting local manufacturing, a public notice issued on Monday said. The mandatory registration was earlier imposed on about 300 items. Now about 530 more products have been added.

The restrictions were imposed on all products under chapter 72 (iron and steel), chapter 73 (articles of iron and steel) and chapter 86 (railway Or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings; mechanical traffic signalling equipment of all kinds). The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, said that "import" of these products "shall now require compulsory registration" under the SIMS.

These items include certain flat-rolled products; some stranded wire, ropes, cables; certain items of springs and leaves for springs of iron and steel; tubes, pipes and hollow profiles; diesel-electric locomotives; and some parts of railways. SIMS, under the Department of Commerce, collects and publishes data of steel mill product imports.

In the public notice, the directorate said that the implementation date for this notification will be October 16. "Bill of entry on or after October 16, 2020 shall require compulsory registration under SIMS," it said.

The communication also said that SIMS shall require importers ro submit advance information in an online system and obtain an automatic registration number by paying registration fee of Re 1 per thousand subject to minimum of Rs 500 and maximum of Rs 1 lakh on CIF (cost insurance freight) value. The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 16th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment.

The automatic registration number would be valid for 75 days. In a separate notification, the DGFT said endorsement of Kimberley Process (KP) certificates issued by valid issuing authority in the case of errors of minor nature such as typographical can be allowed subject to endorsement by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council as per the standard operating procedure.

Further, it said that re-export of imported rough diamonds, if so ordered by customs authorities, can be allowed subject to the technical KP certificate issued by the council. KP is a joint initiative of the governments, industry and civil societies to stem flow of 'conflict diamonds' - the rough diamonds used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's senate confirms it received oil reform bill - senate president

Nigerias Senate president on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a long-awaited oil reform bill to the chamber for approval.Senator Ahmad Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be formally read in the Senate an...

After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid many millions of dollars in taxes and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.In a ser...

First Chanel restrospective opens in Paris after COVID-19 setback

The first retrospective in Paris dedicated to the styles created by Coco Chanel, one of Frances most influential designers, is set to open on Thursday after the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year forced organisers to postpone the show. ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A faces 500 mln euro revenue shortfall, league boss says

Italys top flight soccer league has lost more than 500 million euros 583 million in revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the head of Italys Serie A said on Monday, warning the industry was in dire straits.To contain COVID-19 cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020