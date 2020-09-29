Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $50 million to help manage flooding in Nepal’s Terai region

“It is important to curb flooding effects and damage in the Terai region as it is Nepal’s largest producer of agriculture produce and accounts for more than half of the country’s cultivable land,” said ADB Water Resources Specialist for South Asia Suzanne Marsh.

ADB | Updated: 29-09-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 08:23 IST
ADB approves $50 million to help manage flooding in Nepal’s Terai region
The project will focus on flood risk management in six priority river basins of the Terai region, which are the locations of major floods in the past two decades. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $40 million concessional loan and a $10 million project grant to help manage and mitigate flooding in Nepal's Terai region.

"It is important to curb flooding effects and damage in the Terai region as it is Nepal's largest producer of agriculture produce and accounts for more than half of the country's cultivable land," said ADB Water Resources Specialist for South Asia Suzanne Marsh. "The project will improve the resilience of communities and protect agricultural land and property."

The project will focus on flood risk management in six priority river basins of the Terai region, which are the locations of major floods in the past two decades. The Priority River Basins Flood Risk Management Project supports the Government of Nepal's National Water Plan, 2002–2027, in reducing personal, social, and economic losses from water-induced disasters by blending structural and nonstructural measures.

The project will construct flood control infrastructures such as embankments, spurs, and outlet structures. It will improve flood forecasting and response systems through the installation of rain gauges and hydrometeorological stations and the development of flood forecasting early warning systems. About 48 flood shelters will be constructed, integrating gender-responsive features. The construction works are expected to generate employment for affected households, including indigenous peoples and women.

To improve flood risk management and infrastructure planning, the project will strengthen the organizational capacity of the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, as well as local governments. It will also develop the capacity and awareness of local communities in disaster preparedness and planning.

The Water Financing Partnership Facility has supported the project through a $750,000 grant for project implementation from the Netherlands Trust Fund and a $225,000 grant for project preparation from the Multidonor Trust Fund (with contribution from the governments of Australia, Austria, Spain, and Switzerland).

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.The number o...

Google says 3% of paid apps non-compliant on Play store tax

Alphabet Incs Google on Monday sought to rebut criticism that it enforces its 30 tax on sales of paid apps arbitrarily, saying the just over 3 of paid apps that are out of compliance must follow the rules within a year.The announcement foll...

Genoa has 12 more virus cases, taking total to 14

Genoa says another 12 members of the match squad have the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases at the Serie A club to 14. It was revealed over the weekend that goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schne contracted the virus...

UTI AMC garners Rs 645 cr from anchor investors; IPO opens for subscription

UTI Asset Management Company AMC has raised Rs 645 crore from anchor investors as its initial share-sale opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The company has allocated 1,16,36,124 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 554 to 67 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020