Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cottonseed oil futures slide on soft demand

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 6, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal with an open interest of 21,690 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery went down by Rs 12, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal in 3,790 lots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:53 IST
Cottonseed oil futures slide on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 6 to Rs 1,786 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 6, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal with an open interest of 21,690 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery went down by Rs 12, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal in 3,790 lots.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: ‘Legitimate concerns’ must be heard, and fears addressed over misinformation

On the margins of the General debate of the UN General Assembly, UN News spoke to UN Under-Secretary General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, and from the World Health Organization WHO, Dr. Sylvie Briand, Director of Pandemic and...

Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K administration to respond to plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Muftis amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detent...

Blast at iron scrap dealer's junkyard kills 5 in NW Pakistan

A blast at a junkyard of an iron scrap dealer killed five people and wounded another in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place when an employee was trying to dismantle a mortar shell, according to Najmul Hassan,...

SC dismisses C'garh govt plea for panel examining more witnesses in Jheeram naxal attack

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed Chhattisgarh governments plea against Judicial Commissions refusal to examine additional witnesses in the 2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack that killed 29 people, including leaders of the state Congress uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020