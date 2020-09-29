Cottonseed oil futures slide on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 6 to Rs 1,786 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 6, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal with an open interest of 21,690 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery went down by Rs 12, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 1,786 per quintal in 3,790 lots.