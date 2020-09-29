Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

"The issuer today...approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 35,20,00,00,000 on private placement basis ('Issue') by Hindustan Zinc," the company said in a filing to BSE

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. It is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns a 64.9 percent stake in the company while the Government of India holds a 29.5 percent stake.