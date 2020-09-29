Vaccine alliance, Serum agree extra 100 mln COVID-19 dose deal for poorer countries

Vaccine alliance, Serum agree extra 100 mln COVID-19 dose deal for poorer countriesReuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:19 IST
The GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday it had agreed a new collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical company Serum Institute that will make an extra 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for low and middle income countries.
The additional doses bring the total COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered by the Serum partnership to up to 200 million doses, GAVI said in a statement. They will be priced at a maximum of $3 per dose.
