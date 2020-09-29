Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK stocks fall as coronavirus concerns outweigh China recovery hopes

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic outweighed China recovery optimism. ** But stocks erased gains as investors weighed China growth optimism against pandemic threats. Compared with mainland China, Hong Kong is more open, thus more vulnerable to global resurgence. ** Global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:29 IST
HK stocks fall as coronavirus concerns outweigh China recovery hopes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic outweighed China recovery optimism. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.9% to 23,275.53, while the China Enterprises Index dropped 1.1% to 9,281.52 points.

** The market rose in early trading on China recovery hopes. China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in September, a Reuters poll showed. ** But stocks erased gains as investors weighed China growth optimism against pandemic threats. Compared with mainland China, Hong Kong is more open, thus more vulnerable to global resurgence.

** Global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries. ** Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings was also a drag, dropping 2.6% after Monday's 9.2% surge.

** Untility, finance and consumer sectors were among the worst performers. ** Investors remain cautious as the U.S. Presidential election nears, and as lawmakers continue efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NTT to take over mobile unit Docomo private for $40 billion

Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone NTT on Tuesday announced a takeover bid worth about USD 40 billion to acquire a 100 per cent stake in its wireless subsidiary NTT Docomo. NTT currently owns about 66 per cent of the mobi...

WRAPUP 4-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett meets senators in race to confirmation

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trumps third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court begins in earnest on Tuesday as the jurist meets with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol, starting with Republican S...

Demi Lovato 'completely embarrassed' by Max Ehrich's behaviour after breakup

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is completely embarrassed by the way her ex-fiance Max Ehrich handled their breakup. According to E-News, Demi Lovato is ready to move on after Ehrich showed his true colours this weekend.Following the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020