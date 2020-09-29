HK stocks fall as coronavirus concerns outweigh China recovery hopes
Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic outweighed China recovery optimism. ** But stocks erased gains as investors weighed China growth optimism against pandemic threats. Compared with mainland China, Hong Kong is more open, thus more vulnerable to global resurgence. ** Global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:29 IST
Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic outweighed China recovery optimism. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.9% to 23,275.53, while the China Enterprises Index dropped 1.1% to 9,281.52 points.
** The market rose in early trading on China recovery hopes. China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in September, a Reuters poll showed. ** But stocks erased gains as investors weighed China growth optimism against pandemic threats. Compared with mainland China, Hong Kong is more open, thus more vulnerable to global resurgence.
** Global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries. ** Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings was also a drag, dropping 2.6% after Monday's 9.2% surge.
** Untility, finance and consumer sectors were among the worst performers. ** Investors remain cautious as the U.S. Presidential election nears, and as lawmakers continue efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- HSBC Holdings