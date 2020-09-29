Left Menu
PFC signs MoU Ministry of Power detailing targets for FY 2020-21

The MoU has been signed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India and Shri R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC in presence of senior officials of MOP and PFC. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:14 IST
PFC has been delivering exemplary performance from the past years and the ratings from the Government of India stand testimony to the performance. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has signed a performance-based 'Memorandum of Understanding' (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India detailing various targets to be achieved by PFC during FY 2020-21.

Govt. of India has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs. 36,000 Crs along with various performance-related parameters such as Operating Profit as a percentage of Revenue from Operation, PAT as a percentage of Average Networth, and Non-financial parameters viz., IPDS-related parameters.

PFC has been delivering exemplary performance from the past years and the ratings from the Government of India stand testimony to the performance.

(With Inputs from PIB)

