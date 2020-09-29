Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many companies not fully ready for new TCS regime: EY-SAP India Survey

As SAP is the financial system of record for the majority of Indian enterprises, we responded swiftly to ensure required provisions form part of our solution offering," Raisinghani said. He added that with EY, SAP delivers DigiTCS that will empower companies to adapt to the new Tax regime providing them ease of deployment, security and no disruption to their existing process and business..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:33 IST
Many companies not fully ready for new TCS regime: EY-SAP India Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large segment of companies in India is not entirely prepared to deal with various tax implications of the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) provisions that come into effect from October 1, 2020, an EY-SAP India Survey said on Tuesday. The survey conducted earlier this month includes responses of over 110 corporate businesses across India to assess their readiness to implement TCS with respect to compliances, validations, and reconciliation with various reporting requirements.

"About 85 per cent respondents acknowledged that their current tax function framework is not completely geared up to comply with the new TCS regime. Our conversations with many business leaders also pointed in that direction," EY India Digital Tax Leader Rahul Patni said. He added that 80 per cent of the organisations surveyed anticipate issues around applicability and updating systems and processes as a significant challenge to comply with the new TCS regime.

Also, 81 per cent recognised that reconciling data and ensuring accuracy due to TCS compliances will increase manual intervention for their tax teams. "Given the intent of TCS provisions, leading organisations are looking for digital solutions which help to not just comply, but also proactively perform reconciliation from a tax audit readiness and internal audit perspective," Patni said.

SAP India Vice President, Platforms and Technologies, Anand Raisinghani said with an increasing thrust from the Government to focus on leveraging technology to ensure tax compliances and undertake tax risk assessments, the tax and finance function of organisations need to adopt technology faster than ever. As per the EY-SAP India survey, organisations are expecting to face significant challenges with respect to reconciliations, data, systems, processes, enables tax audit readiness, and compliance with the new TCS regime. EY has developed 'DigiTCS' - powered by SAP's Business Technology Platform - to offer an automated solution for TCS compliance. Being hosted on SAP Cloud Platform, making it scalable, secure, modular and integrated with customer's SAP ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning solution). "Our customers need to stay compliant with the evolving regulatory tax framework. As SAP is the financial system of record for the majority of Indian enterprises, we responded swiftly to ensure required provisions form part of our solution offering," Raisinghani said.

He added that with EY, SAP delivers DigiTCS that will empower companies to adapt to the new Tax regime providing them ease of deployment, security and no disruption to their existing process and business..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

SEC to test face recognition technology software in ensuing local body polls

Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday. The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with ...

TUI cruise ship crew negative for COVID-19 after docked at Greek port

Twelve crew members of a cruise ship that docked at Piraeus port near Athens on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus in repeat checks by Greek health authorities, the ships operator TUI Cruises said.The Mein Shiff 6 cruise ship had depar...

11-year-old boy drowns in Mumbai pound

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond here on Tuesday evening, police official said. The incident took place in suburban Andheri when the boy, Usman Salim Sheikh, had gone for fishing in the pond, which was filled to the brim with rainwater,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020