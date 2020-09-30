Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate

Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing. Stimulus packages were also in focus in bond markets, where Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in seven weeks before first-estimate inflation readings for September.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 01:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate

Global equity benchmarks slid and government bonds inched higher Tuesday as investors remained hesitant ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and watched for progress in talks for further fiscal stimulus in Washington. With time running out to change minds or influence undecided voters, the stakes are high as the main two White House candidates take the stage tonight, five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has seized on a fresh line of attack ahead of the debate with President Donald Trump that is set for Tuesday night, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. Many see a Biden victory increasing the chances of further fiscal stimulus to counter the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, judging such a scenario a boon for stocks.

"What seems clear is that were you to see a blue wave, a Democratic sweep, you'd see substantial fiscal stimulus," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The risk, I have always thought, to this recovery is premature fiscal tightening." "Tonight's debate will be critical, since it represents one of the last set-piece opportunities for either candidate to change the contours of the race," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.24% following broad declines in Europe and Asia. Among the European sectors in negative territory were growth-sensitive banks, automakers and travel & leisure. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.32 points, or 0.48%, to 27,451.74, the S&P 500 lost 16.17 points, or 0.48%, to 3,335.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.28 points, or 0.29%, to 11,085.25.

As the global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million, according to a Reuters tally, investors have remained focused on prospects for a stimulus package to help the U.S. economy recover from the damage wrought by the virus. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers had unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing.

Stimulus packages were also in focus in bond markets, where Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in seven weeks before first-estimate inflation readings for September. U.S. benchmark 10-year notes rose 5/32 in price to yield 0.6479%, from 0.663% late on Monday.

The dollar index fell 0.27%, with the euro up 0.62% to $1.1736. Oil prices sank as investors remained hesitant to take on risk.

U.S. crude fell 4.01% to $38.97 per barrel and Brent was at $40.83, down 3.77% on the day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other acti...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers

The U.S. governments over 4 trillion annual budget, the worlds largest, relies heavily on individual wage earners whose taxes and retirement benefits are deducted from every paycheck, leaning particularly on the top 20 of income earners.Cor...

Huawei lawyers wrap up arguments in Canadian court, saying U.S. extradition case is 'ineffective'

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou wrapped up their arguments in a Canada courtroom on Tuesday, calling the United States extradition request ineffective, and sought to add a new charge in their effort to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020