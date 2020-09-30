Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. board cites limo firm in deadly crash with 'egregious disregard for safety'

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited a limousine company's "egregious disregard for safety" in an October 2018 New York crash that killed 20 people, the deadliest U.S. transportation incident in a decade. The safety board also cited the vehicle's poorly maintained brakes in the Schoharie, New York, crash that killed the driver, 17 passengers, and two pedestrians.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:44 IST
U.S. board cites limo firm in deadly crash with 'egregious disregard for safety'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited a limousine company's "egregious disregard for safety" in an October 2018 New York crash that killed 20 people, the deadliest U.S. transportation incident in a decade.

The safety board also cited the vehicle's poorly maintained brakes in the Schoharie, New York, crash that killed the driver, 17 passengers and two pedestrians. The limousine, carrying passengers on their way to a birthday party, ran a stop sign at a highway intersection at more than 100 miles per hour (161 kph) and crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and two pedestrians before coming to a halt in a shallow ravine. Investigators determined the driver likely applied the brakes.

"Knowing this tragedy could have been prevented on numerous occasions, by those who are entrusted to protect us, makes this crash even more heartbreaking," said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt. The NTSB also cited as a contributing factor New York regulators' "ineffective oversight" of Prestige Limousine and the state's "inadequate repair verification process."

The New York Transportation and Motor Vehicles departments in a joint statement said the NTSB "findings clearly demonstrate the shocking extremes to which the owners of Prestige went to break the law and falsify state and federal compliance records." The agencies said they had "ordered that vehicle off the road multiple times, but as NTSB's own reports on this crash reaffirm, Prestige repeatedly violated New York State law and was never authorized at any time to operate for-hire commercial passenger vehicle service in the state."

Prosecutors in New York charged Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige at the time of the crash, with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter. He is awaiting trial. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in February to require all stretch limousines to have seat belts, and that defective limousines be immobilized and penalties for illegal U-turns increased.

The seatbelt requirements take effect for newly reconfigured limousines in 2021 and existing limousines in New York must be retrofitted with seatbelts by 2023.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...

Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The l...

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.Speaking in a video to the United Nations Gen...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020