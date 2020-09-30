Left Menu
MOVES: Goldman Sachs promotes Drayton in Asia - memo

Goldman Sachs has appointed Iain Drayton to be the co-head of investment banking for Asia, ex Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Drayton, who is based in Hong Kong, is the bank's co-chief operating officer of investment banking in the region and the head of its financial and strategic investors group in Asia Pacific. He has been at Goldman Sachs for 14 years and was named a partner 2014.

