Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 triggers shifts in traditions as S.Korea celebrates thanksgiving

Authorities have urged people to refrain from travel and follow social-distancing guidelines during the five-day break starting on Wednesday, even though the rate of new COVID-19 cases has slowed. Lee Yong-su, 34, whose ancestors founded Korea's last ruling dynasty of Joseon, said he would not make the customary visit to his parents, preferring instead staying home with his pregnant wife and six-year-old son.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:04 IST
COVID-19 triggers shifts in traditions as S.Korea celebrates thanksgiving
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Koreans will forego some of their most cherished traditions when they celebrate their thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok this week, as the coronavirus forces many to hold virtual services instead of visiting their ancestral sites.

COVID-19 has given impetus to cultural shifts already taking place in a once Confucian society that has become Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is seeing an erosion in traditional family structures and a rapidly aging population. Authorities have urged people to refrain from travel and follow social-distancing guidelines during the five-day break starting on Wednesday, even though the rate of new COVID-19 cases has slowed.

Lee Yong-su, 34, whose ancestors founded Korea's last ruling dynasty of Joseon, said he would not make the customary visit to his parents, preferring instead staying home with his pregnant wife and six-year-old son. "My father said we can honour our ancestors from the heart, sharing a news article about how other famous families would skip this year's service in bad years," Lee told Reuters.

Lee Chi-eok, the 17th-generation son of Lee Hwang, one of the greatest Korean Confucian scholars from Joseon, said some of the old traditions were fading even before the novel coronavirus struck, due to trends like urbanisation and lower birth rates. His family once performed dozens of rites every year, involving complex rules about how to prepare and place food offerings. This year, in line with the COVID-19 guidelines, there would be none.

"Those rituals were a formal yet welcoming party in slow agricultural communities, where people gather and enjoy good food, but the current fast-paced society can't afford it," said Lee, a research fellow at the Academy of Korean Studies. Lee Hwang, he added, also "taught against red tape, and I think the traditions should keep up with times".

Korean media reported that cemeteries and memorial homes greeted less visitors than usual on the first day of the holiday, with some offering online services. Airport authorities say the number of people taking domestic flights will drop by 25% compared with last year.

Media footage showed relatively empty train and bus stations on Wednesday, although a major Seoul airport's domestic terminal was bustling with travellers. To be sure, not everyone is following the guidelines against travel. More than 230,000 people are expected to visit the resort island of Jeju this week, compared with 190,000 last year, local authorities said. Many golf courses and beach resorts along the east coast are fully booked.

"Many of my friends were planning a trip instead of visiting their parents," said Ko Dong-hee, a 35-year-old housewife. "I'm still going to visit my in-laws, which isn't my choice but at least they're holding simplified ancestral rites."

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

30 candidates including Gurpreet Sandhu to attend first-ever online goalkeeping introductory certificate course

Arjuna awardee Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will take part in the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course next month. The three-day course will kick-off on October 2. Thirty selected candidates from 200-odd applicants will take part in t...

Survey: China's factory, export activity gain in September

Chinas factory activity accelerated in September, adding to a gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a government survey showed Wednesday. A monthly purchasing managers index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

U.S. equity futures fell and safer assets like the yen and dollar found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys gave a boost to Chinese shares.President Don...

Housing sales fall 46 pc in July-Sep; 57 pc in Jan-Sep on low demand amid COVID: Report

Indias top seven cities witnessed a 46 percent drop in sales of residential properties during the July-September quarter at 29,520 units, amid muted demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock. Housing sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020