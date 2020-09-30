Left Menu
South Eastern Railway launches 'Operation My Saheli' to enhance security of women passengers

'Operation My Saheli (friend) gives security to women passengers from the originating point to the destination, the SER spokesman said. Initiated as a pilot project, it has been introduced in three trains Howrah-Yeshvantpur Duronto Special, Howrah- Ahmedabad Special and Howrah-Mumbai Special since September 18.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The South Eastern Railway has launched a project to boost the security of women passengers in trains during their entire journey, an official said. 'Operation My Saheli (friend) gives security to women passengers from the originating point to the destination, the SER spokesman said.

Initiated as a pilot project, it has been introduced in three trains Howrah-Yeshvantpur Duronto Special, Howrah- Ahmedabad Special and Howrah-Mumbai Special since September 18. "Teams of women sub-inspectors interact with lady passengers in the train at the starting station, briefing them about precautions and they are provided emergency contact numbers," IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SER, D B Kasar said.

The sub-inspector teams collect the seat numbers and contacts of a specified number of women passengers and remain in touch with them throughout their journey, the spokesman said in a statement. The information is also passed to all scheduled stoppage stations and destination stations, it said.

"This is an effort to provide women passengers an environment in which they feel safe, secure and comfortable during their journey," Kasar said. The project has been executed under the framework of the 'Nirbhaya Fund', and it does not involve any additional expenditure under the head of Railways, the statement added.

