Zoya's Rooted: A collection for her unwavering spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tatas, introduced its new collection, Rooted - an exquisite line-up of over 45 pieces for the modern sophisticate. Seeking cues from the inner strength of the feminine spirit, and in keeping with Zoya's deep commitment to fine design and impeccable craftsmanship, the stunning new collection was virtually launched by celebrated designer Gauri Khan.

She was joined by Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, and Titan's Chief Design Officer, Revathi Kant. With Rooted, the luxury brand celebrates the journey of the Zoya woman as she reconnects with her feminine self. Breaking free from the confines of patriarchal expectations she chooses to go within to draw strength and sustenance.

Her resolve to be resilient, selfless, and nurturing finds a parallel in the rainforest that towers till the skies and yet, finds a way to care for the most microscopic beings. This collection connects with her inner world away from the frivolity of trends, choosing to set them instead with a discerning eye for that which will set her apart from the crowd. The treasured pieces in her bijoux box have a unique story to tell... for those who choose to listen.

Zoya's Rooted, draws on motifs from the world's rainforests, which have stood tall for 55 million years, their immense strength preserved in the face of climatic upheavals only to emerge stronger. Blanketed under a canopy of trees, their ecosystems serve as a self-sufficient mechanism. The rainforest mirrors the Zoya woman's inner resilience. Zoya salutes her inner strength with a collection that is as one-of-a-kind as her.

"With Zoya, we are redefining luxury jewellery as a personalized and purposeful connection with our customers. The muse for the new collection is the Zoya woman - a nurturer, a caregiver, a dreamer, and an ambitious go-getter. We see her breaking free from patriarchal and societal expectations, finding ways to authentically reconnect with her deep feminine. She now engages more deeply with her personal aspirations finding clarity of purpose and strength within. 'Rooted from Zoya' symbolizes her inner strength and is an expression of this inner quest," said Ajoy Chawla. "Zoya's Rooted is a colourful and spirited collection with an organic leitmotif. Fluid silhouettes are underscored by a refreshing colour palette that exudes warmth and exuberance in equal measure. This is the first time Zoya is presenting a collection with carved stones, and the craftsmanship is masterful with intelligent design and construction that is visible in the strategic juxtaposition of colours, the lustrous play of light and shadows and the unexpected hints of movement that together unite to offer a poetic spin on revered classics. With Rooted, the everyday becomes elevated, the ordinary feels infinitely exquisite," said Revathi Kant.

The line-up juxtaposes the modernity of design with the innate grace and delicacy, embedded in each piece. The motifs range from clusters of flowers, meticulously recreated to mirror the intricacy of the original, to exotic birds - their majestic plumage perched upon pendants and fluttering from earrings. To truly bring alive the bountiful rainforest, it stands to reason that colour plays an indispensable role in the collection. The gemstones traverse the entire spectrum, including emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, tourmalines, pink opals, rose quartz, peridots, rock crystals, iolites, turquoises and chrysoprase.

The myriad cuts display the breadth of Zoya's artistry, ranging from custom cut carved stones and cabochons to beads and faceted stones. The textural elements and colour gradation employed in specific pieces are guaranteed to inspire dreams of an endless summer. The versatile collection is perfect for an intimate wedding, a garden brunch or a quiet cocktail evening with loved ones. "The beauty and strength of a rainforest is meticulously brought alive in Zoya's Rooted, with unparalleled craftsmanship, vibrant gems with intricate carving, making pieces that really stand out. The whole rainforest imagery is a lovely reminder that moments, both big and small, should be celebrated," said Gauri Khan.

As the world is faced with a future of uncertainty, the 'Rooted' collection serves as a fitting metaphor for the inner strength and perseverance that the Zoya woman shares with the rainforest - at once, both aesthetic and symbolic. Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design.

Zoya now enters its tenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Unique inspirations from iconic destinations, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one-of-a-kind designs by its panel of master craftsmen, forming the genesis of Zoya's myriad collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles.

Zoya's four boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Designed as exclusive galleries of fine design, each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journeys around the world and even the ones that dive into our souls. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products.

To view the collection, please visit www.zoya.in or visit our stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.