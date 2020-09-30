Fintech Start-up GimBooks Introduces Indian Regional Languages on Its Accounting & Bookkeeping Platform

With the integration of multiple local languages the platform, GimBooks aims to serve a wider and more diverse audience base Gimbooks’ mobile-first SaaS solution is empowering SME business owners across India to manage their accounts and inventory digitally National, 30th September 2020 : Raipur, Chattisgarh-based fintech start-up GimBooks has announced the addition of 9 regional languages on its Cloud-based ‘Made-in-India’ business management and accounting platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The newly incorporated languages on GimBooks’ mobile app and website (desktop version) are: Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odiya and Punjabi. Previously, GimBooks’ mobile-first, easy-to-use solution was available only in English and Hindi languages. With the introduction of the latest feature, GimBooks’ users will now be able to view its ‘Easy Invoice Manager’ Android app and integrated website (www.gimbooks.com) in the default language of their choice, as per the ‘primary language’ option selected in their devices. The end-to-end vernacularization/localization within the platform will help the start-up to customize customer experiences and scale up vis-à-vis brand diversification. This move by GimBooks comes at a time when regional language-based content consumption is exploding amongst Internet and smartphone users in India. In the recent past, many entertainment platforms, apps. etc. in our country had grown exponentially after launching in multiple vernacular languages. Taking a note of these aspects and also given the fact that the adoption of Hindi or English is still quite low in South Indian states and some other belts of the country, GimBooks’ team eventually figured out that they were losing out on a considerably large opportunity to add more customers, as their app did not support regional languages in the past. To overcome this issue and bridge the gap, GimBooks decided to come up with this new feature of deploying multiple regional languages on its platform. Speaking about the newly-added functionality, Mr. Yash Raj Agrawal, Founder & CEO, GimBooks says, “By introducing 100 per cent localization on our platform through the integration of a number of regional languages, we at GimBooks want to capitalize on the wider market opportunity of Bharat, and enable our users to be able to see and read each and every word in their preferred local language. This new upgrade can be said to be entirely hassle-free and customer-convenience-oriented, as the user can seamlessly switch his/her language settings anytime. We are hopeful that by viewing content in their respective local languages, our customers will build a better rapport with the app and our company. On the other hand, we at GimBooks will have the chance to cater to newer demographics and audience base, thereby gaining competitive advantage in the market, and expecting to see increased customer adaptation rates.” Highlighting the achievements and the future way forward for GimBooks, Mr. Agrawal adds, “We have hit the milestone of 1 Million downloads of our mobile app, and are on the verge of crossing a paid customer base of ten thousand. GimBooks was also recently announced the proud winner of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation App Challenge launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from our consistent focus on personalization and customization, we are soon planning to launch other useful, value-add features like cataloguing and invoice-based financing on our platform. We will also roll out neo-banking activities in the near future which will enable our users to send and accept payments from the app itself. In the long run, GimBooks wants to become the most preferred, one-stop business management solution for Indian traders, retailers, Kirana shop owners and millions of other small and micro-level businesses across the country.” GimBooks, launched originally is an invoice-maker app in October 2017, modified over the years into a full-fledged book-keeping and accounting platform dedicated to SME entrepreneurs, that allows the users to digitally create GST-compliant invoices, waybills, purchase orders, challans, and further helps them to manage inventory and expenses, keep track of various business documents such as sales and purchase reports, notify payment reminders to customers, and so on. One major USP of GimBooks is that it offers domain-specific, ‘Do-It-Yourself’ bookkeeping solution, wherein invoices and other documents can be customized according to the specific industry where the user belongs to. The start-up runs on a freemium subscription model; it has a current active User base of 1.5 lakhs and growing at a rate of 15-20% MOM. PWRPWR