Union minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has recovered from the coronavirus infection and thanked people for their blessings and good wishes. The road transport and highways minister on September 16 informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I feel glad to inform you all that with your blessings and good wishes, I have recovered from coronavirus.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:30 IST
"I feel glad to inform you all that with your blessings and good wishes, I have recovered from coronavirus. Thanks for your affection," he tweeted on Wednesday.
