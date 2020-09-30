Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bars four individuals in Birla Cotsyn's GDR issue manipulation case

Currently, Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd (BCIL) is facing liquidation proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. In a 55-page order passed on Tuesday, Sebi banned four former individuals -- P V R Murthy, Yashovardhan Birla, Y P Trivedi and Mohandas Adige -- who were associated with the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:51 IST
Sebi bars four individuals in Birla Cotsyn's GDR issue manipulation case

Markets regulator Sebi has barred four individuals in connection with manipulation in the issuance of global depository receipts by Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd back in 2010. Currently, Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd (BCIL) is facing liquidation proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

In a 55-page order passed on Tuesday, Sebi banned four former individuals -- P V R Murthy, Yashovardhan Birla, Y P Trivedi and Mohandas Adige -- who were associated with the company. While a three-year ban has been imposed on Murthy, Birla will face a ban for two years. Trivedi and Adige have been barred from the securities market for one year each.

In September 2019, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered the commencement of liquidation of BCIL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Against this backdrop, Sebi said present the present proceedings initiated against the company stands disposed of.

"However, in the event that the order for liquidation passed by the NCLT is reversed in appeal, the noticee No. 1 (BCIL) shall be restrained from accessing the securities market..." for three years from the date of such reversal of liquidation order, the watchdog noted. Sebi had conducted an investigation into the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by various companies, including BCIL.

In March 2010, BCIL issued 9.69 million GDRs worth USD 24.99 million. It was found that Vintage was the only entity that subscribed to the GDRs and the subscription amount was paid by obtaining a loan from EURAM (European American Investment Bank), as per the order.

BCIL provided security towards the loan obtained by Vintage through a pledge agreement signed between BCIL and EURAM Bank in February 2010. Under the pact, BCIL pledged GDR proceeds against the loan availed by Vintage for subscription of its GDRs, according to Sebi. Further, the regulator said the pledge agreement was signed by Murthy, then a director of BCIL who was authorised by a board resolution in December 2009. The company had also approved opening of a bank account with EURAM Bank for the purpose of receiving the GDR proceeds.

Birla, Trivedi and Adige had also attended that board meeting, as per the regulator. The three individuals were also directors during the period when the corporate announcement were made by BCIL, which were false and misleading to the extent that its GDR issue was successfully allotted whereas the same was subscribed by only Vintage, according to Sebi.

The regulator noted that the announcement conveys that there was considerable demand for its GDRs in the overseas market and the same were successfully subscribed. Thus, the investors in India were made to believe that BCIL has acquired a good reputation in terms of investment potential and, therefore, foreign investors have successfully subscribed to the GDR issue, it added.

The watchdog also said the act of BCIL in making misleading announcements regarding its GDR issue resulted in fraud under the prohibition of fraudulent and unfair trade practices..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19

Applauding the critical role played by Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs during the ongoing pandemic, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar said, PSUs are the pride of nation and Modi Governm...

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020