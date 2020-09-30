FarEye ties up FourPL for logistics solutions in Australia, New Zealand

Logistics software firm FarEye on Wednesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Australian IT consulting company FourPL, which specialises in supply chain and procurement, for logistics solutions to the latter's customers in Australia and New Zealand. FarEye helps businesses to orchestrate logistics processes in a multi-enterprise and multi-stakeholder environment to ensure seamless and efficient movement of goods.

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated offline and online convergence, among others, a release esaid. "FourPL is excited to announce its strategic partnership with FarEye. Our customers are demanding real-time visibility in their logistics operations and expect to know exactly when, where and how their goods will be delivered," says FourPL Chief Executive Officer Brett Findlay.

The machine learning-based platform is empowering global enterprises to shrink delivery time by up to 27 per cent, increase courier productivity by up to 15 per cent, eliminate risks by up to 57 per cent, said the release. "We are passionate about making movement of goods a positive experience through innovation, deployment of industry-best processes and constant improvement. We make organisations future-ready by differentiating their offerings," said FarEye co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Kushal Nahata. This enables them to drive expected behaviour and underpin broader business objectives, Nahata added.

Today's increasingly customer-centric economy requires integrated and value-added capabilities to achieve competitive advantage. FarEye helps organisations to maximise productivity and minimise risk while continuously making logistics operations efficient, he added.