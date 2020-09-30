Left Menu
GoDaddy Launches Phase 2 of Bijness Bhai Marketing Campaign in India

This campaign continues the focus on encouraging small businesses in India to build a complete, integrated online business, and creates awareness about how GoDaddy’s online products and services can help them unlock success. I’m super excited to be working with GoDaddy again as Bijness Bhai and help encourage more entrepreneurs, from across the country, to build a complete online solution for their businesses,” said MS Dhoni.

30-09-2020
MS Dhoni returns as Bijness Bhai to create awareness about having a complete online business solution New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today launched the second phase of its Indian marketing campaign - Bijness Bhai. This campaign continues the focus on encouraging small businesses in India to build a complete, integrated online business, and creates awareness about how GoDaddy’s online products and services can help them unlock success. GoDaddy’s current brand ambassador in India and one of the world’s most renowned cricketers, MS Dhoni, returns as the mentor Bijness Bhai, with twice the groove and charm. He will be seen encouraging small business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals across the country to take full advantage of owning a domain name by using it to create a website and getting a professional email, while maintaining a diverse social media presence to help achieve business success online. In line with the company’s commitment to offer support in local languages, the marketing campaign will be available in seven Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, to help spread the message to Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs across multiple geographies in the country.

“As an aspiring entrepreneur myself, I understand the importance of being online to be able to sustain and grow amidst challenging and uncertain times, like we are experiencing right now. I’m super excited to be working with GoDaddy again as Bijness Bhai and help encourage more entrepreneurs, from across the country, to build a complete online solution for their businesses,” said MS Dhoni. Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai based creative agency, the campaign features two quirky television commercials (TVCs) with Dhoni as “Bijness Bhai”, a role model for entrepreneurs, makers and independent doers, who advises them to further advance their online journeys and grow their business by using GoDaddy’s online products and services. Through a fun, engaging narrative, the commercials bring alive GoDaddy’s proposition of being the ideal partner of the new India’s driven and advanced entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem.

"We are extremely excited to again partner with MS Dhoni. Known for his 'cool' approach to complex and high-pressure situations, Mahi has been the perfect 'Bijness Bhai', guiding our customers on how to make their online businesses grow. By working with Dhoni, we wish to continue guiding and inspiring Indian entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and transform their business ideas into reality online,” said Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India. “As businesses around the world are experiencing unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, we at GoDaddy stand committed to extend our support by helping them thrive online. Through this campaign and our association with Dhoni, we want to educate Indian entrepreneurs and small business owners about the benefits of going online especially during this current crisis, while demonstrating the power of our integrated suite of online products and services to help them create and grow their businesses online," Arora added.

Currently the two TVCs have been released on GoDaddy’s official online and social channels, and will be live across various channels including TV and other digital platforms, in the coming few days. See the TVCs here:– • TVC 1 – Café - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjDt4KBX7q4 • TVC 2 - Chess - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Bg5WmgtdCw Follow GoDaddy on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay updated.

About GoDaddy GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com. PWR PWR.

