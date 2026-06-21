NEET-2026: Uttarakhand Police activates state-level NTA control room for smooth, transparent examination

The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters in Dehradun has fully activated the State-Level National Testing Agency (NTA) Examination Control Room to ensure the fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the NEET-2026 examination being held on Sunday. The control room has been established to facilitate effective coordination among various agencies and ensure the swift exchange of information related to the examination process across the state.

According to officials, the control room is functioning under the supervision of Nodal Officer Lokjeet Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Law & Order), along with the NTA Observer and their team. "To ensure the fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the NEET-2026 examination being held today, as well as effective coordination and the swift exchange of information, the State-Level NTA Examination Control Room at the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters in Dehradun has been fully activated," officials said.

Officials further stated that continuous monitoring of examination-related activities is being carried out from the control room. "Nodal Officer Lokjeet Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Law & Order), along with the NTA Observer and their team, are maintaining regular communication and coordination with the State Nodal Officer, administrative and police officials, and state coordinators. They are continuously monitoring every aspect of the examination process to ensure its smooth and secure conduct," the officials added.

The authorities said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly and securely across Uttarakhand. More than 6,000 candidates are eligible to appear in the NEET (UG) re-examination at 16 examination centres across Dehradun on Sunday, with the district administration enforcing strict security measures for the smooth conduct of the competitive test.

Special restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres and surrounding areas as part of the security arrangements. Candidates arriving at the examination centres expressed a mix of hope and anxiety ahead of the re-examination.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. (ANI)