Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shareholders oust Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO Sunil Gurbaxani

The development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years. The proposal to approve the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as Managing Director & CEO of the bank was opposed by over 90 per cent of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Kerala-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:54 IST
Shareholders oust Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO Sunil Gurbaxani

Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday ousted Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Gurbaxani, little over seven months after he assumed charge of the lender. The development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years.

The proposal to approve the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as Managing Director & CEO of the bank was opposed by over 90 per cent of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Kerala-based bank said in a regulatory filing. As per the Scrutinizer's Report of the 93rd AGM, 90.49 per cent shareholders voted against Gurbaxani's appointment while only 9.51 per cent voted in favour.

Gurbaxani assumed office as CEO in February this year. A veteran banker, he has 35 years of experience with the State Bank of India Group and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the shareholders approved appointment of four independent directors -- P K Vijayakumar, G Rajagopalan Nair, Suseela Menon R and G Subramonia Iyer. Re-appointment of Gopinathan C K as a director on the bank's board was also approved.

On Tuesday, RBI appointed D K Kashyap, General Manager at the central bank's Bengaluru Regional Office as an Additional Director on Dhanlaxmi Bank's board till September 27, 2022. The RBI usually does not appoint its nominee on the boards of private banks unless there are exceptional circumstances to avoid any conflict of interest.

Dhanlaxmi Bank was put under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by RBI in November 2015 due to deteriorating financial health. The lender came out of the framework, wherein various restrictions were imposed, only last year and since then it has been making profits. Bank unions -- AIBOC and AIBEA -- had flagged concerns over few developments at Dhanlaxmi Bank and also sought immediate corrective measures by RBI.

In a letter written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) had requested the central bank to take appropriate steps in this regard, so that this 93-years-old institution is allowed to grow in its own space catering to its own niche segments. In a separate letter, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) had urged the governor to intervene into the affairs of the bank which it alleged was heading in the wrong direction.

Another South-based private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was put under the PCA framework in September 2019, has also come under RBI's watch. On Sunday, the central bank approved appointment of a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) to run the daily affairs of LVB. The move came after the bank's shareholders ousted seven directors. The CoD will exercise the discretionary powers of MD & CEO in the ad-interim.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Rly to operate more special trains

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakula...

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana quits over new agriculture laws

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday quit the party over the recently enacted agriculture laws. The former MLA from Radaur in Yamunanagar district submitted his resignation to state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar.Rana, who was chi...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement can move higher c...

One killed in motorcycle accident

A motorcycle fell off a flyoverafter hitting a road divider and landed on a road under ithere in Maharashtra on Wednesday, killing a pillion rider,police saidThe incident occurred on Majiwada flyover on itsGhodbunder-Nashik lane, said a pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020