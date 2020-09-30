Left Menu
The Group CEO of WNS Global Services and Ex-Chairman NASSCOM Mr. Keshav R. Murugesh interacts with Chitkara University students.

To bring a glimpse of the corporate world and inspire the students to build brilliant careers, Chitkara University recently organized a Leadership Talk by Keshav R Murugesh on 30th September 2020.

30-09-2020
Keshav R Murugesh. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/Mediawire): To bring a glimpse of the corporate world and inspire the students to build brilliant careers, Chitkara University recently organized a Leadership Talk by Keshav R Murugesh on 30th September 2020. Murugesh, the Group -CEO of WNS Global Services and Immediate Past Chairman of NASSCOM, addressed the students on "The New Normal: What to Stop, Start and Accelerate" and offered them advice on creating an illustrious career.

An expert in his domain, he is popularly known as the 'Turnaround Turk.' He has been responsible for executing business strategy and directing the overall performance and growth of more than 43,000 employees across 16 countries. Murugesh has been at the helm of global majors such as Syntel and ITC (an affiliate of BAT Plc) and chaired the NASSCOM BPM Council for two consecutive terms. Murugesh is credited with rewriting the Business Process Management (BPM) industry rules with the first verticalized model. He has also led a massive industry rebranding campaign called 'Become World Worthy' and created a conducive ecosystem for building the talent pool through closer ties between industry and the academia.

During his stint as Chairman, NASSCOM (2019-20), he led the efforts to nurture India's innovation quotient, talent development, and global trade development. He also led the initiative to work closely with central and state governments for work-from-home (WFH) transition for the IT-ITeS industry employees when a nation-wide lockdown was announced in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The top industry bodies and associations have also lauded him at the global level, and he has been awarded the "Executive of the Year" Award by Stevie International Business Awards, "Outstanding CEO" by Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards, and CNBC's "Asia India Disruptor of the Year" besides other notable achievements.

The three key ideas that Murugesh shared with students were to one, START having an effective game plan for one's skill and capability development, multi-skill oneself and develop out-of-the-box thinking and flexibility; two, STOP waiting for the green signal to getting to normal and embrace the new way of working; and three, ACCELERATE your agility to reflect, reboot, and reinvent oneself and to keep learning. During his welcome address Dr Ashok K Chitkara Chancellor, Chitkara University introduced Murugesh and said Chitkara University feels honoured to welcome The Man with the Midas touch, The Legend, The Visionary Extraordinaire, and THE TURNAROUND TURK.

"In these uncertain times, when students have not been able to focus 100 per cent and were concerned about their future, these webinars with industry leaders have come as a career-saver to them and has heralded a wave of optimism in them. The leaders have repeatedly reiterated that hard work, focus, and a strong desire to succeed will help them tide over these tough times and make an indelible mark in their careers. I am sure that Chitkara University, under the shared leadership of its staff, will keep striving to do what is best for our students," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, while sharing her thoughts on this interaction. On behalf of the entire Chitkara fraternity, Dr Madhu Chitkara expressed gratitude to Murugesh for sharing his valuable time and pearls of wisdom with Chitkara university students.

Chitkara University has always put student's "learning and career enhancement" as a prime institutional priority. To honour its commitment, Chitkara University has been facilitating student interactions with industry leaders and entrepreneurs regularly. In the past, leaders from industries like pharmaceuticals, IT & ITeS, manufacturing, and financial services have interacted, mentored, and groomed students for personal and professional excellence. We have ensured that the learning never ceases to stop even amidst the global pandemic. Chitkara University has been holding many webinars under "The Explore Series," and industry honchos from various industries have regularly interacted with the students using technology.

