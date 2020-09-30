Praxis Media Group announces winners of the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2020

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Quality Congress announced the prestigious National Quality Excellence Awards on September 30, 2020 to celebrate and honor more than 30 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the business and services sector with vision and inspiration. These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

National Quality Excellence Awards, 2020 have been instituted to encourage Quality and are aimed to salute remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies. The endeavour is to honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Magazines, Portals, Consultancy, E-Commerce etc.

The awards are conferred upon the "best of the best" in recognition of their attainment of world class standard of quality excellence. The recipients of these awards are those stellar individuals and organizations who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who drive the growth of the business and service sector of this country with vision and inspiration. The initiative was well supported by Quality Congress - Brand Partner, The SME Times - Online Media Partner, The CEO Magazine - Magazine Partner, Global Brands Network - Associate Partner and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of quality excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Quality Excellence Awards, 2020: Mamata Fertility Hospital - Best Fertility and IVF Centre in India, Dr DY Patil Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology - Best Hotel Management Institute in Maharashtra, Dr Sonali Basu - Education Leader of the Year, TERA www.tera.co.in - Business Portal of the Year, Lazy Gardener - Most Innovative Gardening Start-up of the Year, Ashok Sharma Architects - Best Architectural Firm in Ludhiana, Sanjeev Mahajan - Best Architect in Jammu, Mprex Healthcare Private Limited - Best Clinical Research Organization in India, Miles Bronson Residential School - Best Boarding School in Assam, AS Sushma - Best Edupreneur in Karnataka, KRV Healthcare & Physiotherapy Private Limited - Best Physiotherapy Services Company in India, Chanderprabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law - Best Management, IT and Law College in India, Renu Singh - Quality Excellence Award for Real Estate Leader of the Year, Creative Hut Institute of Photography - Best Photography College in India, Dr Adithya Ganji - Best Consultant Audiologist in Hyderabad, Dr Varun Kumar Agarwal - Best Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon in Uttar Pradesh, Alpha Group of Institutions - Best Educational Group in Tamil Nadu, JECRC University, Jaipur - Best University for Placements in North India, Dr Pravin Shinde - Best Clinical Embryologist in South India, Dr VN Bedekar Institute of Management Studies - Best Emerging Management Institute in Mumbai, Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani - Best Boarding School in Western India, Fizza Ali - Best High Fashion and Contemporary Make-up Artist in Bangalore, Pradeep Singh - Best Primary Teacher of the Year, Kalra Hospital and SRCNC - Best Cardiac Care Hospital in New Delhi, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar - Best Polytechnic College in North India, CBCE Skill Development Private Limited - Best Emerging Computer and Vocational Education Provider in India, The Wisdom Global School, Haridwar - Best CBSE School with Online Education Support in Haridwar, The Wisdom Global School, Haridwar - Most Innovative and Enterprising School in Uttarakhand, Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar - Best Engineering College in Terms of Placement in Odisha, Dr. Parthasarathi Dutta Roy - Best Consultant Dermatologist in Karnataka.

The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of business practices and ethics. The National Quality Excellence Awards, 2020 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational professionals, entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)