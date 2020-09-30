Arunachal Pradesh CM reviews progress of PMGSY scheme

Expressing concern over the slow progress of several projects under the PMGSY scheme, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday directed the Rural Works Department to call a meeting of all contractors engaged in the construction of such road and review the status of each project. Khandu said this at a meeting to review the progress of Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in the state.

The chief minister asked the Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Honchun Ngandam to chair the meeting with contractors, preferably in the first week of October and take report from the concerned contractors on status of each road project, an official communique said. As per official records, 1,311 roads measuring about 13,868 km have been sanctioned and 933 projects of 9,744 km have been completed till date. The union government has set a target of 4,850 km of PMGSY roads for the state for achieving in the financial year 2020-21.

"Call all contractors and let them explain in person challenges they are facing and the reasons for delay if any," Khandu said while pointing that unless Part 1 and 2 of the scheme are completed the state cannot go for Part 3, which will deprive several more villagers of connectivity. Maintenance of PMGSY roads came up as one of the major challenges faced by the department. With the largest road network in terms of length, PMGSY roads, located in rural and remote terrains, are badly affected by the monsoons every year.

However, for maintenance, funds are not easily available as it comes under state subject. Khandu sought a way out to resolve the issue from his officials under the leadership of the chief secretary.

While taking stock of the Miao-Vijayanagar PMGSY road, he assured to adjust gap funding for the road to the department. He suggested the RWD to take up the road on priority and maintain continuity in construction. He was assured by the department officials that by end of March next yeare at least SUVs and four-wheel drive equipped vehicles would reach Vijaynagar, the communique said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister along with Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra also reviewed the status of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. They were informed that the Skill Development department has set a target of skilling 14,434 persons by 2021. Till date at least 8,631 persons have been trained of which, 4,872 have been given placement.

As per data, more and more youths are opting for training in electronics and hardware, followed by tourism and hospitality and media and entertainment. The chief minister suggested the department to focus on high-end skill development especially in tourism and health care services.

He also asked the department to focus on providing training for excavator operators, call centres, etc, which have a better scope of employment within the state in near future..