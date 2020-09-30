Southern Rly to operate more special trains
Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI): Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakulam in Kerala, an official press release here said. The Southern Railway announced fully reserved special trains from Chennai-Egmore to Tirunelveli, Madurai (Tejas), Sengottai and Rameswaram and the various services would start between October 2-5.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:10 IST
The Southern Railway announced fully reserved special trains from Chennai-Egmore to Tirunelveli, Madurai (Tejas), Sengottai and Rameswaram and the various services would start between October 2-5. Further, it would run the Chennai Egmore-Kollam and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Alappuzha Superfast Special Trains, the release added.
