Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi levies Rs 12 lakh fine on Ganganagar Commodity for misusing clients' fund

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 12 lakh on commodity broker Ganganagar Commodity Ltd for misusing clients' funds. By doing so, it violated the provision of Securities Contract Regulation (Act), the regulator said. Separately, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Devendra Gupta for violating insider trading norms in the matter of NIIT Technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:45 IST
Sebi levies Rs 12 lakh fine on Ganganagar Commodity for misusing clients' fund

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 12 lakh on commodity broker Ganganagar Commodity Ltd for misusing clients' funds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had carried out an inspection of the broking operations of Ganganagar Commodity for the period from April 2017 to October 2018.

During the inspection, it was found that Ganganagar Commodity misutilised funds of credit balance clients for margin obligations of debit balance clients and proprietary trading. Besides, it had not settled accounts of 73 clients within the prescribed time frame, Sebi said in an order.

"...though the noticee (Ganganagar Commodity) has attempted to be compliant to various norms, there have been gaps in the compliance levels, and the noticee has made efforts to meet with the compliance gaps post the inspection," Sebi said while imposing the fine. Through a separate order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 7 lakh on Sanchay Fincom Ltd for non-segregation of clients' fund as well as non-settlement of running accounts of few clients.

In addition, Sanchay Fincom had funded seven clients beyond the stipulated period. By doing so, it violated the provision of Securities Contract Regulation (Act), the regulator said.

Separately, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Devendra Gupta for violating insider trading norms in the matter of NIIT Technologies. The regulator found that Gupta, who was a Senior Vice President of NIIT Technologies, failed to obtain requisite pre-clearance for trading 1,743 shares of the company.

Besides, he entered into an opposite transaction in the shares of the company within the restricted period of six months, thereby violating the model code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. Through another order, Sebi disposed of a case of alleged violation of takeover norms against late Bhadrashyam Harshad Kothari in the matter of Reliance Industries Ltd.

It was alleged that promoters and PACs (persons acting in concert), including Kothari, had not made any public announcement for acquiring over 5 per cent of RIL shares, thereby, contravening the provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) norms..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...

Hathras victim was 'killed by a ruthless govt': Sonia Gandhi slams BJP dispensation

In a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the victim was killed by a ruthless government, its administration and its ignor...

NTT to invest USD 2 bln in India for setting up data centres

Japanese company NTT on Wednesday said it will invest USD 2 billion over Rs 14,000 crore in India to build data centres. It will be building new campuses in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Noida, and also augmenting capacities at its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020