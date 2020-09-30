Left Menu
Development News Edition

France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout

French investigators have called for a review of the design and maintenance of titanium alloy engine parts to ensure they guard against the risks of metal fatigue following an engine blowout on an Airbus A380 exactly three years ago. France's BEA agency made the recommendation in a final report into the accident in which an Air France jet carrying more than 500 passengers lost the front section of one of its four engines while flying over Greenland, before landing safely in Canada.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:18 IST
France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout
File Photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

French investigators have called for a review of the design and maintenance of titanium alloy engine parts to ensure they guard against the risks of metal fatigue following an engine blowout on an Airbus A380 exactly three years ago.

France's BEA agency made the recommendation in a final report into the accident in which an Air France jet carrying more than 500 passengers lost the front section of one of its four engines while flying over Greenland, before landing safely in Canada. The move follows a perilous investigation involving a 21-month international aerial and ground search across the ice sheet to find a crucial titanium alloy fragment, buried 3 meters below the surface, and just a meter away from a hidden crevasse.

The probe focused on the fan hub at the center of a 3-meter-wide fan at the front of the engine made by Engine Alliance, co-owned by General Electric and Pratt & Whitney. The BEA said a recovered fragment had shown tiny fatigue cracks in a titanium alloy called Ti-6-4 and urged regulators - the Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency - to carry out a review of design, manufacturing, maintenance, and certification processes.

"Neither the manufacturer nor the certification authorities had anticipated this phenomenon in this alloy during the design of the engine," the BEA said. Such recommendations by leading investigators do not have to be followed automatically but typically carry some weight.

Engine Alliance said it had already taken steps to address the findings. Airbus said no flaws had been found during inspections of other engines from the same supplier, one of two A380 engine manufacturers alongside Rolls-Royce. Titanium alloy is used widely in aerospace, the metal's biggest customer due to its strength compared to the weight of each part, and its ability to handle high temperatures.

The industry has faced concerns in the past about titanium alloy manufacturing processes following an engine failure. In 1989, a severe engine blowout on a United Airlines DC-10 led to the death of 111 people during an attempted landing at Sioux City, Iowa.

That crash sped improvements in manufacturing methods for titanium alloy. But some engine experts have rejected any suggestion that there is an industry-wide manufacturing issue. During the operation in Greenland to find the missing A380 engine fragment, French, Danish, and U.S. specialists battled problems from faulty generators to storms, buried tents, and concerns about polar bears, according to an expedition report.

At one point, the team resorted to low-tech methods including bamboo sticks and concentrated juice to mark the snow after their high-precision positioning system failed, but the investigation also spurred the development of new sensor equipment.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, Mnuchin hope for COVID-19 relief deal as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough on COVID-19 relief ahead of renewed talks on Wednesday, as the House stood poised to vote on a new 2.2 trillion D...

UP CM has assured us justice, says father of Hathras gangrape victim

The father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. I spoke to CM Yogi today and he has assured us that we will get justice. It is true...

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020