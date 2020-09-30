Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit remains above annual target for second month in a row

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at rating agency Icra, said the five months of data "reveal a sordid tale", with the Government of India's fiscal deficit ballooning to Rs 8.7 lakh crore in April-August 2020 from Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the year ago period, and printing well above the budgeted target for the full year. Overall, the gross tax revenues remained a considerable 24 per cent below the collections in April-August 2020, reflecting the prolonged impact of the pandemic, Nayar added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:31 IST
Fiscal deficit remains above annual target for second month in a row

The Union government's fiscal deficit remained above the annual target for second straight month in August, mainly on account of the impact of lockdown on revenue collections. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-August was at 109.3 per cent of the annual target estimated in the Budget.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 8,70,347 crore. It stood at 78.7 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue had breached the annual target in July.

The government had pegged fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of GDP in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. These figures, however, may have to be revised significantly in view of the economic disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal deficit had soared to a seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly on account of poor revenue realisation, which dipped further towards the end of March because of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per CGA data, the government's revenue receipts stood at Rs 3,70,642 crore or 18.3 per cent of BE in April-August. During the same period of the last fiscal, it was at 30.7 per cent of BE.

Tax revenue stood at Rs 2,84,495 crore or 17.4 per cent of BE during the first five months of the fiscal. In the year-ago period, it was at 24.5 per cent of BE. Total receipts of the government stood at 16.8 per cent of BE or Rs 3,77,306 crore. In the Budget, the government had estimated the total receipts for the fiscal at Rs 22.45 lakh crore.

The government's total expenditure stood at Rs 12,47,653 crore or 41 per cent of BE at the end of August. During the same period a year ago, total expenditure was at 42.2 per cent of BE. Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at rating agency Icra, said the five months of data "reveal a sordid tale", with the Government of India's fiscal deficit ballooning to Rs 8.7 lakh crore in April-August 2020 from Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the year ago period, and printing well above the budgeted target for the full year.

Overall, the gross tax revenues remained a considerable 24 per cent below the collections in April-August 2020, reflecting the prolonged impact of the pandemic, Nayar added. Nikhil Gupta, Economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gross taxes posted its first growth of two per cent year-on-year in six months but it was almost entirely due to base effect.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry on Wednesday said the government will borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal to meet its expenditure requirement amid the COVID-19 crisis. With this, the government will stick to the revised borrowing target of Rs 12 lakh crore borrowing for the current fiscal. The government revised the borrowing target to Rs 12 lakh crore in May as against Rs 7.8 lakh crore approved in the 2020-21 Budget.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. puts China at top of forced labor list

By Christine Murray Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States on Wednesday identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labor, highlighting growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the countrys X...

Namibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops

A fisheries auction in Namibia meant to pay for COVID-19 care has flopped, after bidders stumped up barely 1.3 of the 38 million offers accepted, the finance minister said on Wednesday.The government blamed speculators for the failure. In A...

Trai asks service prividers to keep international roaming services inactive by default

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday issued Telecom Consumers Protection Eleventh Amendment Regulations 2020 to empower the consumer and ensure protection of consumer from bill shocks. With the enactment of this amend...

Funds flow to Biden and Democrats after debate, boosting cash advantage

Money cascaded into presidential nominee Joe Bidens campaign and his Democratic Party on the heels of his rancorous debate with President Donald Trump, potentially widening Bidens financial edge as the White House race enters its final mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020